Gas line hit by vehicle, homes evacuated after crash in east London, Ont.

Homes were evacuated and a section of a busy east London, Ont., roadway was shut down Monday morning after a vehicle struck a home and hit the gas meter.

The crash on Highbury Avenue North, just north of Hamilton Road, occurred at roughly 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“There were no injuries from what we see but we do have a very volatile situation with a gas line that we can’t get shut off without the assistance of Enbridge Gas,” platoon chief Gary Mossberger said late Monday morning.

Enbridge staff arrived on scene at roughly 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Mossberger referenced the Woodman Avenue explosion in August 2019 that saw one house levelled and two others requiring demolition to explain why it is so important to shut the gas off.

“We’ve seen the ramifications of what that can look like and we obviously are taking every precaution necessary to obviously not have that happen here.”

Mossberger added that at least 10 homes had been evacuated.

He said it was unclear whether the home where the gas meter was struck had people inside it at the time, but a spokesperson later confirmed that two dogs remained inside the house as of noon because it was deemed too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home.

London police closed Highbury Avenue North between Hamilton Road and Trafalgar Street. As of noon Monday, it was unclear how long the closure would last.

More information to come.