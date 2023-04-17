Sexual assault on Wilfrid Laurier University campus under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a sexual assault which occurred on the campus at Wilfrid Laurier University last month.

According to a release, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. at the Turret, an event space in the Fred Nichol’s Campus Centre on March 16.

Read more: Waterloo woman charged after 2 Waterloo Regional Police officers injured

They say the victim did not know her attacker.

Police say they were notified by Laurier’s campus police on March 28.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

Laurier issued a note in response to the police release on Twitter, offering to connect people harmed by this situation with support.

“We encourage anyone in the Laurier community feeling harmed by this situation to reach out to the various resources and supports available at Laurier and in the community,” the tweet read.