Crime

Sexual assault on Wilfrid Laurier University campus under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 11:43 am
Wilfrid Laurier University's campus is shown on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 in Waterloo, Ontario. View image in full screen
Wilfrid Laurier University's campus is shown on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 in Waterloo, Ontario. CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon
Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a sexual assault which occurred on the campus at Wilfrid Laurier University last month.

According to a release, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. at the Turret, an event space in the Fred Nichol’s Campus Centre on March 16.

They say the victim did not know her attacker.

Police say they were notified by Laurier’s campus police on March 28.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Laurier issued a note in response to the police release on Twitter, offering to connect people harmed by this situation with support.

“We encourage anyone in the Laurier community feeling harmed by this situation to reach out to the various resources and supports available at Laurier and in the community,” the tweet read.

