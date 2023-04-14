2 officers, a police dog and a suspect injured during police chase in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Two officers and a police dog were injured were injured during a chase in Waterloo on Wednesday, marking the second time this week that officers were injured in the line of duty.

The chase began at around 4:40 p.m. when officers found a man near Hazel Street and Austin Drive who had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with violent offences, according to police.

The man ran away but was soon tracked down with the help of the canine unit, according to a release which also noted that during the arrest the officers found drugs.

In the midst of the police chase, two officers were injured while scaling a fence. One of the wounded officers needed to be taken to hospital for treatment. Nicho, a police service dog, also hurt his abdomen and needed treatment from a veterinarian for his injury.

Police say the suspect also had to be taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was bitten by a police dog.

A day later, police got a warrant and searched the suspect’s home where officers allegedly found a loaded handgun, fentanyl and identity documents.

A 20-year-old man from Waterloo is facing numerous charges including assault cause bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession of an identity document.

On Tuesday, two officers were injured while making an arrest in Waterloo, with one needing hospital treatment.