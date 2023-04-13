Menu

Crime

Waterloo woman charged after 2 Waterloo Regional Police officers injured

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 10:08 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Two Waterloo Regional Police officers were injured during an incident in Waterloo on Tuesday, the service announced.

A release from police says that the officers were dispatched to the area around Laurelwood Drive and Erbsville Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Read more: Police search for answers after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

Police say officers were investigating an unspecified incident when two were injured.

One of the officers was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Read more: Man flashes gun at victims while recording incident in Kitchener, police say

According to police, a 36-year-old woman from Waterloo has been charged with assault with the intent to resist arrest and assaulting a peace officer.

