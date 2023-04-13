Waterloo woman charged after 2 Waterloo Regional Police officers injured

Send this page to someone via email

Two Waterloo Regional Police officers were injured during an incident in Waterloo on Tuesday, the service announced.

A release from police says that the officers were dispatched to the area around Laurelwood Drive and Erbsville Road shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say officers were investigating an unspecified incident when two were injured.

One of the officers was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman from Waterloo has been charged with assault with the intent to resist arrest and assaulting a peace officer.