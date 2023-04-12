Menu

Crime

Man flashes gun at victims while recording incident in Kitchener, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 12:19 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating an eerie weapons incident in Kitchener early Wednesday morning.

Police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets at around 4 a.m. when they noticed they were being followed.

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they drove off.

They are describing the suspect as being around 20 years of age with a thin build. He was said to be wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask and the suspect vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door car.

