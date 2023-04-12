Man flashes gun at victims while recording incident in Kitchener, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating an eerie weapons incident in Kitchener early Wednesday morning.

Police say two people were driving near Franklin and Ottawa streets at around 4 a.m. when they noticed they were being followed.

The two vehicles came to a stop before the victims noticed that the driver of the suspect vehicle was recording them.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and flashed it at the pair before they drove off.

They are describing the suspect as being around 20 years of age with a thin build. He was said to be wearing a dark hoodie and a face mask and the suspect vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door car.