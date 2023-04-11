Further sexual assault charges laid against teacher at Kitchener school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a teacher from Wilmot is facing more sexual assault charges in connection with incidents at a school in Kitchener.

An investigation was initially launched by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s youth protection unit along with Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region on Feb. 2.

They received a report of youths being sexually assaulted by a man who investigators say was a teacher at a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener.

In mid-March, police announced that they had arrested a 52-year-old man from Wilmot as a result of their investigation.

They said he had been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

On March 21, historic assaults were reported to police and further charges were laid against Kahlil Deep.

He is now facing two more counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.