Crime

Further sexual assault charges laid against teacher at Kitchener school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 4:36 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say a teacher from Wilmot is facing more sexual assault charges in connection with incidents at a school in Kitchener.

An investigation was initially launched by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s youth protection unit along with Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region on Feb. 2.

Read more: Waterloo police charge Kitchener, Ont. teacher in sexual assault investigation

They received a report of youths being sexually assaulted by a man who investigators say was a teacher at a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener.

In mid-March, police announced that they had arrested a 52-year-old man from Wilmot as a result of their investigation.

They said he had been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

On March 21, historic assaults were reported to police and further charges were laid against Kahlil Deep.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after teen sexually assaulted on GO bus, police say

He is now facing two more counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

