Crime

Waterloo police charge Kitchener, Ont. teacher in sexual assault investigation

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 4:57 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board is being accused of sexual assault.

An investigation conducted by the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s youth protection unit along with Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region began on Feb. 2.

They received a report of youths being sexually assaulted by a man who investigators say was a teacher at a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener, Ont.

Read more: Sexual assault reported along Wilson Ave. in Kitchener on Sunday morning, police say

The investigation led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man from Wilmot Township.

He is being charged with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference and is scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

Global News has reached out to the Waterloo Region District School Board but no one was available to comment on the matter by the time of publishing. The story will be updated once a response has been received.

The investigation into this case continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Support is available for those who have been victimized: 

  • The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
Click to play video: 'Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation'
Former Toronto teacher arrested, charged in connection with sex assault investigation
