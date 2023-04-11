Kitchener man arrested after teen sexually assaulted on GO bus: police

Waterloo regional police say a man was arrested in Kitchener over the weekend after a teen reported being sexually assaulted on a GO Transit bus.
Officers were dispatched to Weber Street West and Victoria Street North on Saturday at 10:40 p.m. after an assault was reported.
The young person had been assaulted on a GO Transit bus but they were able to find help on the bus before police were called in.
Police say officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing charges of sexual assault and failure to comply with a release order.
Police do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.
