Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after teen sexually assaulted on GO bus: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 4:20 pm
A young person was assaulted on a GO Transit bus but they were able to find help on the bus before police were called in, police say. View image in full screen
A young person was assaulted on a GO Transit bus but they were able to find help on the bus before police were called in, police say. Stephen C. Host / File / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say a man was arrested in Kitchener over the weekend after a teen reported being sexually assaulted on a GO Transit bus.

Officers were dispatched to Weber Street West and Victoria Street North on Saturday at 10:40 p.m. after an assault was reported.

Read more: Man arrested in Kitchener after ‘hate-motivated’ incident on bus in Waterloo

The young person had been assaulted on a GO Transit bus but they were able to find help on the bus before police were called in.

Trending Now

Police say officers arrested a 28-year-old man from Kitchener. He is facing charges of sexual assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedVictoria Street KitchenerWeber street kitchenerKitchener Sexual AssaultKitchener OntarioGo Transit sexual assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers