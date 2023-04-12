Police search for answers after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are looking for people who may have witnessed a collision on Tuesday night in Cambridge that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
They say the traffic unit is investigating the collision, which occurred on Main Street near Franklin Boulevard in Galt, shortly after 6 p.m.
A 67-year-old woman was crossing Main Street when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police, who say she was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Trending Now
A police spokesperson told Global News the driver remained at the scene of the collision.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More on Crime
- U.S. airman killed by single punch from MMA fighter in Florida bar brawl, police say
- 53 stolen luxury vehicles seized in police operation at Port of Montreal
- 87 guns wrapped in bubble wrap, holiday paper in Chicago vehicle destined for Canada seized: police
- Louisville police video shows officers fired upon in bank shooting that killed 5
Comments