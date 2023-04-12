Police search for answers after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are looking for people who may have witnessed a collision on Tuesday night in Cambridge that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

They say the traffic unit is investigating the collision, which occurred on Main Street near Franklin Boulevard in Galt, shortly after 6 p.m.

Read more: Bag with loaded gun and drugs found unattended on bus in Waterloo

A 67-year-old woman was crossing Main Street when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police, who say she was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Read more: Violents threats found inside washroom at Cambridge high school

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.