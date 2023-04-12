Menu

Crime

Police search for answers after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 12:54 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo regional police are looking for people who may have witnessed a collision on Tuesday night in Cambridge that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

They say the traffic unit is investigating the collision, which occurred on Main Street near Franklin Boulevard in Galt, shortly after 6 p.m.

A 67-year-old woman was crossing Main Street when she was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police, who say she was transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A police spokesperson told Global News the driver remained at the scene of the collision.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information about it to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

