Police seek Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breach of conditions

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a federal offender who allegedly breached his statutory release conditions.

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Jasean King.

He is known to frequent the Windsor, Oshawa, and the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

King is described as five feet nine inches, 161 pounds, with black hair in dreadlocks and a black beard.

Police said he is serving a three-year sentence for several convictions including trafficking drugs, uttering threats to cause death or harm, and mischief, among others.

The OPP said anyone with information can call 416-808-5900 or Crimestoppers.