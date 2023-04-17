Menu

Crime

Police seek Ontario offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breach of conditions

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 9:26 am
Jasean King. View image in full screen
Jasean King. OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police say they are searching for a federal offender who allegedly breached his statutory release conditions.

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad said a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 24-year-old Jasean King.

He is known to frequent the Windsor, Oshawa, and the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

King is described as five feet nine inches, 161 pounds, with black hair in dreadlocks and a black beard.

Read more: Police seek federal offender known to frequent Toronto area, Niagara region

Police said he is serving a three-year sentence for several convictions including trafficking drugs, uttering threats to cause death or harm, and mischief, among others.

The OPP said anyone with information can call 416-808-5900 or Crimestoppers.

CrimeOntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceCanada-Wide WarrantFederal offenderJasean King
