Crime

Police seek federal offender known to frequent Toronto area, Niagara region

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 3:46 pm
Police are searching for Jason Sewell who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police are searching for Jason Sewell who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. OPP / Handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and the Niagara Region.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers are searching for 25-year-old Jason Sewell, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Police said Sewell is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Read more: OPP lay charges after investigation into leaked Ontario government documents

Police said he has tattoos on both arms and his left hand.

According to police, Sewell is currently serving a three-year and two-month sentence for drug and weapons trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

