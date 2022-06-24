Police seek federal offender known to frequent Toronto area, Niagara region

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and the Niagara Region.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers are searching for 25-year-old Jason Sewell, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Police said Sewell is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has tattoos on both arms and his left hand.

According to police, Sewell is currently serving a three-year and two-month sentence for drug and weapons trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

