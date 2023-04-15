Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 kids, 3 adults injured in 4-vehicle crash in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 15, 2023 2:44 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London, Ont., police say five people were injured after four cars collided Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called around 11:30 a.m. April 15 to the area of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue North.

Three adults and two children were injured in the crash. All were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries and three with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 1 injured in collision with London, Ont. police cruiser

As of early Saturday afternoon, Highbury Avenue North remained closed between Oxford Street East and Dundas Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement
More on Canada
PoliceLondonCrashCollisionLondon Policedundaslondon police crashHighbury
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers