2 kids, 3 adults injured in 4-vehicle crash in London, Ont.

London, Ont., police say five people were injured after four cars collided Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called around 11:30 a.m. April 15 to the area of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue North.

Three adults and two children were injured in the crash. All were taken to hospital, two with life-threatening injuries and three with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Highbury Avenue North remained closed between Oxford Street East and Dundas Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

There has been a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Dundas St and Highbury Ave N. The area is closed to all vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area. More updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Xn7NjBPox7 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 15, 2023