Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Section of Highway 19 north of Central Butte, Sask. washed out due to snow melt

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 6:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Road wash-out creates massive gash in highway near town of Central Butte'
Road wash-out creates massive gash in highway near town of Central Butte
WATCH: What started as a pothole ended up as a washed-up highway north of Central Butte, in southern Saskatchewan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What started off as a pothole turned into washed-out highway, affecting one of the main routes that connects to Saskatoon and detouring commuters near Central Butte, Sask.

The mayor of Central Butte said some motorists first noticed Highway 19, northwest of Moose Jaw, was starting to wash away on the evening of April 12, 2023.

Read more: Flooding causes road connecting Muscowpetung, Edenwold to collapse

“Some people were coming back from Saskatoon, and they noticed a big hole or sinkhole and they stopped and fortunately they didn’t end up going through it,” said Grant Berger.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways stated in an email response that fast melt has impacted some highways in southwestern part of the province.

“A section of Highway 19 between Chaplin and Central Butte has been washed out,” according to the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Two culverts in the area were lost due to a considerable amount of water.”

Read more: Saskatchewan government invests $50M for improved safety on Highway 16

Crews are continuing to monitor the situation and engineers are working on a plan, however, the province stated there are some geotechnical challenges with repairs. This presents a challenge for commuters who use the highway for their travels to and from Saskatoon.

“This is going to be inconvenience for the next few months … the big thing is fertilizer transportation,” said Berger.

Trending Now

“As we’re getting into spring, we’re a main agricultural area and that’s the main artery to get products from the Saskatoon area down to us. (It will) complicate some logistics.”

The Ministry of Highways stated there is no timeline as of yet, but work will be tendered for repairs as quickly as possible.

Click to play video: 'What are the worst roads in Saskatchewan?'
What are the worst roads in Saskatchewan?
Saskatchewan NewsFloodingSpring MeltSaskatchewan HighwaysCentral ButteSpring Run-OffSaskatchewan floodSaskatchewan detourwashed up road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers