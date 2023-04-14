Ontario judge charged with assault, court says

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario judge has been charged with assault, the court has confirmed.

In a notice issued Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice said Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie of the Central West Region has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

The court said Justice Currie will not be assigned any judicial or administrative duties “until further notice.”

Justice Anthony Leitch will be acting as the Regional Senior Justice for the Central West region “until further notice,” the court said.

“No further information or comment about this matter will be provided at this time,” the notice read.

Currie was appointed as the Regional Senior Justice to the Ontario Court of Justice for the Central West region in 2019. He was called to the bar in 1984.

The allegations have not been tested in court.