Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Ontario judge charged with assault, court says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 4:09 pm
Ontario Court of Justice building in Toronto.
Ontario Court of Justice building in Toronto. Matthew Bingley/Global News
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault, the court has confirmed.

In a notice issued Friday, the Ontario Court of Justice said Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie of the Central West Region has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Read more: Ontario lawyer’s defamation claim over social media backlash tossed as ‘gibberish’

The court said Justice Currie will not be assigned any judicial or administrative duties “until further notice.”

Justice Anthony Leitch will be acting as the Regional Senior Justice for the Central West region “until further notice,” the court said.

Trending Now

“No further information or comment about this matter will be provided at this time,” the notice read.

Story continues below advertisement

Currie was appointed as the Regional Senior Justice to the Ontario Court of Justice for the Central West region in 2019. He was called to the bar in 1984.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

CrimeAssaultAssault Causing Bodily HarmOntario Court of Justicejudge chargedjudge charged assaultocjpaul currie
