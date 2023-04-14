Beloved Londonderry Mall Santa called to North Pole for final time

Send this page to someone via email

For more than a decade, Cecil and Dana Hawley doted on children at Edmonton’s Londonderry Mall — but Santa won’t be making another appearance next Christmas.

“His passing was very sudden. None of us expected that,” said his granddaughter Nicole Davis.

Santa Cecil was 74. He and his wife paid special attention to children with special needs every year at Londonderry’s Silent Santa events, with less sensory distractions.

“He was very good with kids,” Davis said.

"He had the biggest heart, he was a softie."

In a 2017 interview with Global News, Cecil explained his patient strategy for anxious children.

“You’ve got to get up close and personal with them. Let them get to know you before you can even try to get them to sit on your lap.”

Before becoming Saint Nick, Cecil was a military firefighter, representing Canada overseas with the Black Watch Royal Highland regiment.

He also worked with children with special needs, and did security for Brinks.

View image in full screen Cecil Hawley’s military medals and hats. Sarah Ryan, Global News

But his family said he truly loved helping children celebrate Christmas.

“It meant everything to him. He was so excited to be Santa all the time. He actually brought his Santa suit to Cuba and wore it in 35 C. He wore it across Canada when they recently did a road trip. He would hold barbeques dressed as Santa,” Davis explained.

“We love children,” Cecil said a few years ago.

"To see the smile on their face and the sparkle in their eyes — it's all worth it."

The beloved Santa fell ill in 2017, and there were concerns he wouldn’t be able to resume his position come the holiday season.

But then, after receiving dozens of get well cards and photos, a Christmas miracle: Santa made a comeback.

“The amount of people that come through the lineup to give me a hug and shake my hand and say thank you that I’m back? It’s really a heartwarming feeling for me,” Santa Cecil said upon his return to the mall.

One of those messages of support has lodged itself in Davis’ memory.

“I think the one that stood out to me the most was the woman who couldn’t even afford a photo and he called her over and they waived the fee to get the photo taken.

"It was one of her daughter's most prized possessions afterwards."

View image in full screen Nicole Davis misses her Papa dearly. Sarah Ryan, Global News

She said that was just her Papa’s way.

“The line might be astronomically long but they would take the time, with each and every kid.”

He played a special role in Davis’ life, too.

“He was more of a Dad than anyone’s ever been to me. Papa was always there. He wasn’t just my grandfather, he was also a Dad.”

People are welcome to send condolences, or other happy memories in the mail to:

11820 167A Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta

T5X 0B3.

“We’re not ok, but we will be,” Davis said.

A public celebration of Santa’s legacy will be held at the Kingsway Legion on April 28, between 1 and 5 p.m.

This Christmas, Mrs. Claus has chosen not to return to Londonderry without her husband.