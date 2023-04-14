Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP seek woman missing since March

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 2:15 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey RCMP are seeking a missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since last month.

Cassandra Beaulieu was last seen around 8 p.m. on March 22 in the 9100 block of King George Boulevard.

“Although it is not unusual for her to be out of contact for shorter amounts of time, it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this length of time,” police wrote in a Thursday news release.

Read more: Police report missing New Westminster man has been found

Beaulieu, 40, is described as an Indigenous woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She stands five feet eight inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has a tattoo of heart with wings on her right arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Friends of Revelstoke man who went missing make public plea for help'
Friends of Revelstoke man who went missing make public plea for help

 

More on Canada
MMIWGBC missingBC Missing WomanMissing BCSurrey missing womanmissing woman surreyCassandra Beaulieu
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers