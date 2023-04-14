Surrey RCMP seek woman missing since March

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are seeking a missing woman who has not been seen or heard from since last month.

Cassandra Beaulieu was last seen around 8 p.m. on March 22 in the 9100 block of King George Boulevard.

“Although it is not unusual for her to be out of contact for shorter amounts of time, it is out of character for her to be out of touch for this length of time,” police wrote in a Thursday news release.

Beaulieu, 40, is described as an Indigenous woman with short black hair and brown eyes. She stands five feet eight inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has a tattoo of heart with wings on her right arm.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.