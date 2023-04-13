Sticks and stones used in Kelowna, B.C. brawl that ends in 4 arrests

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Wednesday night brawl outside a Kelowna, B.C., Tim Hortons ended in four arrests.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the fight was at the Rutland Tim Hortons and police were called in just after 9 p.m. to deal with the melee and found those involved using “weapons of opportunity.”

” The weapons were sticks, rocks, etc.,” Della-Paolera said.

Read more: Recurring problem areas targeted by Kelowna Mounties

“Four were arrested and two victims. One was treated for minor injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.