Back on track: Céline Dion releases first new song since diagnosis

Céline Dion is making her musical comeback timed with her acting debut in a new romantic comedy.

The Quebec chanteuse released Love Again Thursday, the title track from an upcoming film where she plays a supporting role. The gentle ballad is one of five new Dion songs that appear on the film’s soundtrack, which arrives on May 12.

Some of the other new songs include I’ll Be, Waiting On You and Love of My Life. The album also features six of her past hits, among them That’s The Way It Is and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

The tracks are the first taste of new Dion music since a rare neurological disorder forced her to sideline her world tour.

In December, Dion announced that she has “stiff person syndrome,” a condition characterized by sudden severe muscle spasms that she said made it difficult to walk and prevented her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to. She cancelled and postponed an array of dates to focus on her health.

Love Again tells the story of a woman who finds solace from the sudden death of her fiance by texting his old cell phone number, only to find a new connection with a different man who had the number reassigned to him.

Dion plays a matchmaker friend who helps the two come together. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Dion said in a statement.

“I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”