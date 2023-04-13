Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Back on track: Céline Dion releases first new song since diagnosis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 1:42 pm
Celine Dion fans protest Rolling Stone over omission from ‘best singers’ list
WATCH: A group of Céline Dion fans protested outside Rolling Stone's offices in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, after the magazine failed to include the Canadian singer in a list titled "The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time." The omission of Dion from the list, which was published on Jan. 1, sparked a wave of criticism against the magazine – Jan 6, 2023
Céline Dion is making her musical comeback timed with her acting debut in a new romantic comedy.

The Quebec chanteuse released Love Again Thursday, the title track from an upcoming film where she plays a supporting role. The gentle ballad is one of five new Dion songs that appear on the film’s soundtrack, which arrives on May 12.

Read more: Céline Dion announces new music to come this week

Some of the other new songs include I’ll Be, Waiting On You and Love of My Life. The album also features six of her past hits, among them That’s The Way It Is and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

The tracks are the first taste of new Dion music since a rare neurological disorder forced her to sideline her world tour.

In December, Dion announced that she has “stiff person syndrome,” a condition characterized by sudden severe muscle spasms that she said made it difficult to walk and prevented her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to. She cancelled and postponed an array of dates to focus on her health.

Read more: Stiff-person syndrome: What we know about Céline Dion’s rare condition

Love Again tells the story of a woman who finds solace from the sudden death of her fiance by texting his old cell phone number, only to find a new connection with a different man who had the number reassigned to him.

Dion plays a matchmaker friend who helps the two come together. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Dion said in a statement.

“I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

Celine Dionceline dion new musicRomantic ComedyTitle TrackCeline Dion acting debutLove Again
© 2023 The Canadian Press

