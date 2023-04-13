Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Suspicious fire takes out shed, damages fence in Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 11:08 am
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Investigators are looking into a Thursday morning fire in Kelowna that has been deemed suspicious.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Centre received a call that a shed was on fire close to a residential structure in the 1900 block of Bowes Street.

Read more: Multiple vehicles burned in fire behind Kelowna Volvo dealership

Firefighters said Thursday that the small shed on fire was at the rear of a single-family residence and they were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

“The fire extended to a wooden fence and a patio covering that was attached to the home,” the fire department said.

Click to play video: 'High-rise fire in Kelowna sends one person to hospital'
High-rise fire in Kelowna sends one person to hospital

“The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and is under investigation as to the cause.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries reported.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers