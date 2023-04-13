Suspicious fire takes out shed, damages fence in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are looking into a Thursday morning fire in Kelowna that has been deemed suspicious.

At approximately 3:10 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Centre received a call that a shed was on fire close to a residential structure in the 1900 block of Bowes Street.

Firefighters said Thursday that the small shed on fire was at the rear of a single-family residence and they were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

“The fire extended to a wooden fence and a patio covering that was attached to the home,” the fire department said.

“The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and is under investigation as to the cause.”

There were no injuries reported.