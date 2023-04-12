Mayor Jyoti Gondek named Calgary Expo’s Parade of Wonders marshal

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor Jyoti Gondek will be kicking off the 16th annual Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo (Calgary Expo) as the Parade of Wonders’ (POW) honourary parade marshal.

Gondek was meant to lead the parade in 2022 with a full-on cosplay outfit but the parade got cancelled due to heavy snowfall. Instead, Gondek led an impromptu cosplay dance party in the streets for the fans who braved the cold weather.

POW is the official kick-off to the Calgary Expo, which is one of the largest events of its kind in North America. According to a news release on Wednesday, the parade attracts as many as 100,000 fans to celebrate the comics and entertainment community.

Fans are usually dressed in full cosplay outfits, walking alongside Calgary Expo celebrities and waving to tens of thousands of spectators at this free event.

“Mayor Gondek was a true hero last year, even in a spring snowstorm, so we’re so excited to have her back for 2023 and ready to lead the POW again,” said Andrew Moyes, vice-president of Fan Expo HQ.

“The Parade of Wonders is one of the highlights of the Calgary Expo and a true celebration of creativity and community for Calgary.

“We’re honoured to have Mayor Gondek as our champion and can’t wait to see what incredible costume she’ll come out with next!”

Gondek said she is excited to take part in the parade and to show off the city to visitors.

“Calgary Expo is an epic part of our city’s creative fabric, kicked off by the Parade of Wonders that highlights the mad cosplay skills of Calgarians of all ages,” she said.

“We are the envy of cities across the country for our unparalleled ability to put on an event that appeals to fans of comics, pop culture, anime, gaming and so much more – all in one place.”

The Calgary Expo runs April 27-30 at Stampede Park. The POW will take place on the second day of the event, April 28, on Stephen Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Gondek will lead the parade from 8th Street to Olympic Plaza.