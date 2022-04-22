Parade of Wonders officially kicks off Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo

Send this page to someone via email

The first full-scale Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in three years officially kicks off Friday morning with the POW! Parade of Wonders in the city’s downtown core.

While the expo festivities got underway Thursday night, the colourful parade through downtown Calgary will officially get the cosplay underway.

If you’re in downtown Calgary on Friday morning, you’re not likely to miss the Parade of Wonders, which is Canada’s biggest cosplay parade celebrating all things pop culture and creativity.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., making its way down Stephen Avenue between 8 Street S.W. and Olympic Plaza. The opening ceremonies will be held there at 11:15 a.m.

View image in full screen The 2022 POW! Parade of Wonders route in downtown Calgary. Credit: Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo

Fans wanting to take in the colours and excitement of the parade do not need tickets.

This year’s honorary parade marshall is Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

The Calgary Expo was cancelled in 2020 due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the event was held in a much smaller, scaled-back capacity.

2:12 Calgary Expo returns at full scale along with star power Calgary Expo returns at full scale along with star power

Stars at this year’s event include William Shatner, John Cleese, the cast of Cobra Kai and Brendan Fraser.

“For me, it’s about seeing the community come back together. For me, the fans are the star of the show. Everyone will be out in cosplay, reconnecting in the aisles and picking up on those friendships,” said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo HQ.

Calgary’s tourism industry said this weekend’s event at Stampede Park is a clear signal that events are coming back.

“It is absolutely fantastic for our partners to start to see restaurants being full. You’re starting to see retail get activity downtown, especially with the event being held in the BMO Centre,” said Carson Ackroyd, vice president of sales with Tourism Calgary.

Carson said an event like this is key to bringing back business and helping the economy recover.

“It’s a lifeline for our industries.”

The Calgary Expo runs until Sunday. For more information, visit the Calgary fan expo website.