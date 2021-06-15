Calgary Expo returning for 2021 with ‘one-of-a-kind’ event

The Calgary Expo will be back in 2021, with a “limited edition” celebration of comics and entertainment, after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Expo announced Tuesday the event, titled “Calgary Expo: Limited Edition,” would be held from Sept. 10 to 12 at the BMO Centre, and would be a “one-time only Calgary experience.”

“(The event) will be a special, one-of-a-kind Expo, specifically designed to delight pop culture fans during these unique circumstances and presented with enhanced safety measures,” organizers said.

Only 25,000 tickets will be sold to this year’s festivities.

"Fans can expect the same celebration of fandom and community with shopping, cosplay, celebrity and creator guests, and favourite featured areas like Artists Alley and the Cosplay Red Carpet – even exclusive limited edition merchandise," the Expo said.

The first day of this year’s event will be titled Healthcare Heroes Day, as a way to celebrate “those who made this celebration possible.” Health-care workers with valid workplace ID can sign up to get into the Expo for free, and fans are encouraged to show their appreciation for them with things like cosplay and art.

“Events like Calgary Expo are so much more than just fun festivals of fandom; for many they are vital touchpoints for community and for fostering a sense of belonging. After so much time apart, we’re thrilled to be able to provide that for fans once again and want to acknowledge all the health-care heroes who went above and beyond to make it possible,” Expo vice-president Andrew Moyes said.

“As we take the final necessary steps on the path to a safe re-opening, we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and keep taking care of one another. We can’t wait to celebrate with you this September!”

No details were released about performances or appearances for the 2021 Expo.

The Expo’s COVID-19 health and safety plan will be released 30 days before the event kicks off, organizers said, and all planning will “strictly adhere to all Alberta Health and government requirements.”

The Calgary Expo’s 15th anniversary celebration, which was supposed to happen in April 2020 but was cancelled because of the pandemic, is being postponed until 2022. Organizers were expecting nearly 100,000 people to attend last year’s event.

Tickets for September’s event will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. Anyone who bought tickets for previous events who didn’t get refunds will have their tickets honoured for the 2021 Expo. If they can’t attend the 2021 event, refunds are available.