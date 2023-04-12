Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect in kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of sex workers appears in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 2:07 pm
An acreage on Vale View Road east of Chestermere in Rocky View County, where police carried out a large forensic investigation in April 2023. Richard Robert Mantha was later charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and sexual assault. View image in full screen
An acreage on Vale View Road east of Chestermere in Rocky View County, where police carried out a large forensic investigation in April 2023. Richard Robert Mantha was later charged with several crimes, including kidnapping and sexual assault. Global News
A man accused of targeting women in Calgary’s sex trade has made a brief court appearance.

Richard Robert Mantha faces 13 charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police cordoned off a rural property east of the city looking for evidence last week after at least three sex workers were drugged and physically and sexually assaulted.

Read more: Charges against alleged Alberta kidnapper span more than a year

Investigators also brought in cadaver dogs but no bodies were found.

Mantha appeared in court via video today and had his case adjourned until Friday.

He said little except to thank the judge and to say “bless you” as his appearance ended.

CrimeCalgary crimeSexual AssaultKidnappingForcible Confinementsex workersCourt AppearanceRichard Robert ManthaRichard Mantha
© 2023 The Canadian Press

