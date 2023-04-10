Calgary police charge man with kidnapping, sexual assault following rural property investigation

Calgary police have changed a man following an investigation of alleged kidnapping, drugging and sexual assault of multiple women from the city and area.
CPS are expected to have a press conference at 3 p.m. about the investigation. That press conference will be streamed here.
In March, police began an operation after investigating several allegations of a man targeting women who worked in Calgary’s sex trade.
Between December 2021 and March 2023, at least three women were believed to have been approached by a man on 19 Avenue S.E. in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood, where the women were allegedly drugged and then taken to a property east of the city, where police said they were physically and sexually assaulted.
On April 6, CPS executed a search warrant with Alberta RCMP in a rural property on Vale View Road in Rocky View County. Officers took one man, a tenant of the property, into custody.
Richard Robert Mantha, 59, was charged with:
- one count of kidnapping
- two counts of forcible confinement
- two counts of administering a noxious thing
- one count of sexual assault
- two counts of sexual assault with a weapon
- one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm
- one count of assault with a weapon
- two counts of uttering threats
- one count of pointing a firearm
- three outstanding warrants for sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and fail to attend court.
Mantha is due to appear in court on Wednesday.
The search of the property east of Chestermere, Alta., is expected to be finished on Tuesday.
“Over the past several weeks, this investigation has evolved rapidly,” A/Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart said in a statement. “We are grateful to the victims who have come forward and trusted us with this investigation and ask anyone else with information to contact police.”
Police have also put wrap around supports in place for all of the victims.
Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault is asked to report it to police, and CPS reminds victims there is no statute of limitations on the reporting of sexual assault in Canada.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other crimes can call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.
