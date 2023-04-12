Lethbridge man charged with arson in connection with downtown fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Lethbridge Police Service has charged a man with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed the Lethbridge Hotel earlier this year.

On Feb. 24, Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) responded to the vacant Lethbridge Hotel located on the corner of 5 Street and 2 Avenue South. According to the LFES, the fire destroyed the majority of the building and a portion of the front facade was later demolished for the safety of the public and workers.

Read more: Historic Lethbridge Hotel to be demolished after being destroyed by fire

Firefighters determined the fire was man-made and suspicious in nature after an investigation.

Michael Big Swan, 29, of Lethbridge, is charged with shop breaking and committing arson. He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Bow on Tong building fire concluded

The LPS has also concluded its investigation into a fire that destroyed the historic Bow on Tong building along the 300 block of 2 Avenue South on Jan. 31, but no charges were laid.

According to a Wednesday morning release, the building was demolished due to its instability to safely investigate the fire.

Read more: 2 structure fires reported 15 minutes apart in Lethbridge

A cause could not be determined, the LPS said, and no charges were laid due to insufficient evidence on a suspect to support criminal charges.

The investigation has been concluded unless new evidence is put forward, the LPS said.

Officers said there is no evidence to suggest any connection between the Lethbridge Hotel and Bow on Tong fires.