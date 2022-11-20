Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 structure fires reported 15 minutes apart in Lethbridge

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted November 20, 2022 11:48 am
Lethbridge Fire Truck. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Fire Truck. Joe Scarpelli/Global News

Lethbridge fire fighters responded to two structure fires Saturday night that ignited 15 minutes apart.

Fire crews from three stations were called out to the first fire at 1605 19 Ave North around 9:20 p.m. and had the fire under control in under an hour.

There were no injuries reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Trending Now

The second fire was reported multiple times around 9:35 p.m. Fire fighters from four stations arrived to the structure fire at 721 3 St. South and had the fire under control in less than two hours.

Read more: Fire rips through large home in Lethbridge County on Boxing Day

No residents were injured, however, Lethbridge Fire said two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The damage of the second fire is estimated to be $275,000 and an investigation is being conducted for the cause of the fire.

FireLethbridgeFirefightersStructure Fireresidential firelethbridge fireLehtbridge house firelethbridge structure fires
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers