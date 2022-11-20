2 structure fires reported 15 minutes apart in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge fire fighters responded to two structure fires Saturday night that ignited 15 minutes apart.

Fire crews from three stations were called out to the first fire at 1605 19 Ave North around 9:20 p.m. and had the fire under control in under an hour.

There were no injuries reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

The second fire was reported multiple times around 9:35 p.m. Fire fighters from four stations arrived to the structure fire at 721 3 St. South and had the fire under control in less than two hours.

No residents were injured, however, Lethbridge Fire said two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The damage of the second fire is estimated to be $275,000 and an investigation is being conducted for the cause of the fire.