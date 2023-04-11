Vancouver senior knocked down, kicked, bitten in downtown incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a man has been charged with assault for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old man downtown on Monday.

Police allege the victim was walking near Granville and Smithe streets around 12:30 p.m., less than a block from his home, when he was attacked.

According to police, the man was knocked to the ground, kicked, bitten and threatened by a stranger.

The victim and a bystander both called 911, and officers in the area were able to quickly make an arrest.

Police said the victim was treated in hospital, but did not provide an update on his condition.

Darren Thomey, 34, is facing one charge of assault in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement