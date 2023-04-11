Menu

Crime

Vancouver senior knocked down, kicked, bitten in downtown incident: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 5:08 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police say a man has been charged with assault for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old man downtown on Monday.

Police allege the victim was walking near Granville and Smithe streets around 12:30 p.m., less than a block from his home, when he was attacked.

Read more: Downtown Vancouver assault sends three people to hospital: VPD

According to police, the man was knocked to the ground, kicked, bitten and threatened by a stranger.

The victim and a bystander both called 911, and officers in the area were able to quickly make an arrest.

Police said the victim was treated in hospital, but did not provide an update on his condition.

Darren Thomey, 34, is facing one charge of assault in the incident.

