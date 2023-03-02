Downtown Vancouver assault sends three people to hospital: VPD

See more sharing options

Vancouver Police say officers are investigating after three people were hospitalized following reports of an assault in the downtown core Thursday evening.

The incident happened near the intersection of Granville and Nelson Streets.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m.

Area businesses reported seeing multiple ambulances and police vehicles at the scene.

In a statement to Global BC, Sgt. Steve Addison says officers are investigating a serious assault but did not go into detail.

He says there is no ongoing risk to public safety but did not say if police made any arrests.

Addison adds more information will be made public Friday morning.