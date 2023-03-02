Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Downtown Vancouver assault sends three people to hospital: VPD

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 11:53 pm
Vancouver Police alley Granville Nelson View image in full screen
The VPD is investigating a serious assault which sent three people to hospital Thursday with unknown injuries. Sgt. Steve Addison says there's no ongoing risk to the public. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver Police say officers are investigating after three people were hospitalized following reports of an assault in the downtown core Thursday evening.

The incident happened near the intersection of Granville and Nelson Streets.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m.

Read more: Vancouver council moves away from ‘living wage’ policy in closed-door meeting

Area businesses reported seeing multiple ambulances and police vehicles at the scene.

In a statement to Global BC, Sgt. Steve Addison says officers are investigating a serious assault but did not go into detail.

Trending Now

Read more: Metro Vancouver to spend $150M to ship garbage to Interior and the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

He says there is no ongoing risk to public safety but did not say if police made any arrests.

Addison adds more information will be made public Friday morning.

Click to play video: 'What happens next after Nordstrom Canada announces closure?'
What happens next after Nordstrom Canada announces closure?

 

alley assault downtown vancouvergranville and nelson assault VPDthree people in hospital downtown assaultvancouver assault in alley three hospitalizedVancouver Police alley granville nelsonvancouver police assault granville nelsonVPD assault downtown
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers