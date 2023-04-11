No charges approved after video showed alleged assault during Burnaby hockey game

Send this page to someone via email

The case against a hockey player has now been closed after a video of a fight went viral last July.

Assault charges were forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Burnaby RCMP confirmed Tuesday, but they were not approved.

RCMP first received a copy of the video of the incident during a hockey game at Scotia Barn on Friday, July 29.

“During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment,” Kalanj said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The Adult Safe Hockey League (ASHL) also confirmed the incident.

0:24 Video shows apparent kick to the face during B.C. hockey fight

Video of the incident showed two adult teams, the Hotshots and Grizznasty, with one player shoulder-checking a player on the other team.

Those two then start pushing each other and other players join in.

Two players then end up falling to the ice, one on top of the other.

As the referees and other players pull them apart, the video appears to show the player on the bottom striking the other player in the head with his skate, then kicking him in the side as he pulls away.

The injured player required medical treatment, RCMP confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott Campbell, director of North American Programs at Canlan Sports, which owns and operates the league, confirmed at the time that the player who hit the other was administered a match penalty and immediate game ejection, which triggered an automatic indefinite suspension from all ASHL gameplay.

— with files from Janet Brown