Video: B.C. hockey fight, with apparent kick to the face, under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., confirm they have received a copy of a video and officers are investigating an alleged assault that happened during a hockey game at Scotia Barn on Friday, July 29.

Cpl. Michael Kalanj with the detachment said the incident was reported to the police on Aug. 2.

“During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment,” Kalanj said, adding they are continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries.

The Adult Safe Hockey League (ASHL) confirmed the incident, which was being shared widely on social media.

Read more: Alberta men charged with assault after Lethbridge youth hockey tournament brawl

Video of the incident shows two adult teams, the Hotshots and Grizznasty, with one player shoulder-checking a player on the other team.

Story continues below advertisement

Those two then start pushing each other and other players join in.

Two players then end up falling to the ice, one on top of the other.

As the referees and other players pull them apart, the video appears to show the player on the bottom striking the other player in the head with his skate, then kicking him in the side as he pulls away.

The injured player required medical treatment, RCMP confirmed.

0:30 Video shows brawl with referee at Lethbridge hockey tournament Video shows brawl with referee at Lethbridge hockey tournament – Sep 9, 2019

Scott Campbell, director of North American Programs at Canlan Sports, which owns and operates the league, said, “such acts of aggression have absolutely no place in the ASHL, or sports in general, and the player was rightfully administered with a match penalty and immediate game ejection, which triggered an automatic indefinite suspension from all ASHL gameplay.

Story continues below advertisement

“This suspension will now be subject to additional supplemental discipline in-line with our ASHL Rule Book.”