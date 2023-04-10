Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Cost of dental care proving to be a roadblock for unhoused individuals in Kingston, Ont.

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Unhoused Dental'
Unhoused Dental
WATCH: The cost of dental treatment proving to be a roadblock for those dealing with homelessness in Kingston, Ont.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A visit to the dentist is something not everyone looks forward to, but Richard Hewitt in Kingston, Ont., was counting down the days until that visit.

“I can’t wait to be able to chew my food again, seriously,” he says.

Read more: Free dental program expands for Metro Vancouver low-income and homeless people

Hewitt has been dealing with an infection in his gums for almost a decade — a condition that has cost him all of his teeth.

“I had a nice set of teeth eight years ago,” he says.

Acting executive director of Our Livable Solutions, Chrystal Wilson, has been working to help people like Hewitt, and she says it is a process that has been quite difficult.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Impacts of 2022 Living Wage Report for residents on Ontario Works and ODSP'
Impacts of 2022 Living Wage Report for residents on Ontario Works and ODSP

“It’s one of the areas we’ve really struggled and looked for solutions for,” says Wilson.

She says the dental benefits offered by the Ontario Disability Support Program have not kept up with the rising cost of many dental procedures.

Trending Now

“For a tooth extraction, ODSP is only paying $19 a tooth, when the actual cost is over $200,” says Wilson.

This makes it difficult for unhoused members of the community to get the care they need to reintegrate into society, and according to Hewitt, it takes a toll on his mental health.

“People can only live in so much pain before you get very depressed,” he says.

Wilson has had some success convincing surgeons to take on patients, and Hewitt has since had his gums treated, he even enjoyed a steak on Easter.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Welcome Hall Mission, McGill to expand dental services for most vulnerable

“It’s one of the first times he’s been able to eat beef,” says Wilson. “So it’s pretty nice to see him smiling more.”

Despite that, Wilson says she’d still like to see changes to the system, to make helping the next person achieve a healthy smile a little less like pulling teeth.

More on Health
HomelessUnhousedcareBenefitsDentalODSPGums
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers