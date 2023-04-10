Menu

Crime

Man charged after downtown Montreal mosque break-in caught on video

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 3:08 pm
Montreal police car at an intervention in Montreal, Que., Saturday, March 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police car at an intervention in Montreal, Que., Saturday, March 20, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Montreal police say a 32-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly smashing his way into a downtown mosque early Sunday morning.

Const. Véronique Dubuc says investigators don’t believe the incident was a hate crime, adding that the suspect will appear in court at a later date.

Read more: ‘An expression of sleazeballness:’ Montreal synagogue hit with antisemitic graffiti By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News

A national Muslim group posted surveillance videos to social media showing someone using a rock to break into the mosque and to smash into the prayer room.

The video by the Canadian Muslim Forum also shows an altercation involving the perpetrator and a handful of worshippers at the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah mosque.

Forum president Samer Majzoub says no one was hurt — even though a teenager narrowly escaped being struck by the suspect — adding that several worshippers managed to get the intruder to leave.

Read more: Officials at Markham, Ont. mosque call for government action after alleged attack

Majzoub says his group published the video to raise awareness about the attack and urge people to be cautious during the holy month of Ramadan, which ends later in April.

Muslim Awareness Week launches in Montreal
Montreal PoliceSPVMCanadian Muslim ForumMontreal Muslim CommunityAl-Omah Al-Islamiah mosqueMontreal mosque altercationMontreal mosque break-inMontreal mosque break-in arrest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

