Crime

Officials at Markham, Ont., mosque to provide update on alleged hate-motivated attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2023 6:10 am
Sharan Karunakaran, 28, of Toronto. View image in full screen
Sharan Karunakaran, 28, of Toronto. York Regional Police
MARKHAM, Ont. — Officials at a mosque north of Toronto are set to provide more information today on an alleged hate-motivated incident that took place last week.

York Regional Police say they’re investigating the incident at the Islamic Society of Markham, which they say took place just after dawn prayers on Thursday during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

They allege a 28-year-old man came to the mosque in Markham, Ont., shouted Islamophobic slurs and drove his vehicle directly at a worshiper.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly threatening worshippers at mosque in Markham, Ont.

The mosque itself alleged the man went into the building, ripped up a Qur’an and delivered an Islamophobic rant, though police said Sunday those details had not been reported to them.

The suspect is now charged with one count each of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous driving.

A news conference is set to take place at the mosque at noon to provide more details on the incident.

More on Crime
