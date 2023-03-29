Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘An expression of sleazeballness:’ Montreal synagogue hit with antisemitic graffiti

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal synagogue defaced with anti-semitic graffiti'
Montreal synagogue defaced with anti-semitic graffiti
WATCH: Outrage and condemnation are growing after a synagogue in Montreal’s Plateau district was defaced with antisemitic graffiti.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Antisemitic symbols spray painted on a Montreal synagogue over the weekend have been erased.

Multiple black swastikas spray painted on the doors and windows of the Bagg Street Shul were removed early Wednesday morning by the group Erasing Hate.

“This is a cowardly act that is done in the middle of the night to neighborhoods and we are not going to let that happen anymore. The hate goes up and within hours the hate goes down,” founder Corey Fleischer said.

Read more: Chinatown community members step up to battle random attacks, graffiti vandalism

Michael Kaplan, president and director of the synagogue, says this is the first blatant racist act that he has experienced, downplaying the significance of the vandalism.

“I interpret the recent incident of the last couple of days as being nothing more than an expression of sleazeballness – some halfwit with a spray can,” Kaplan said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have no reason to think other than positively about the people around this building.”

“The relationship between the synagogue and its neighbors has been nothing but cordial and warm in all the years I’ve been associated,” Kaplan said.

The desecration of the century-old place of worship has garnered strong political reactions on all sides.

Anthony Housefather, federal member of Parliament for Mount Royal, took to Twitter calling the act “horrifying and unacceptable.”

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante described it as “horrible” in her Twitter post Tuesday, saying antisemitism has no place in her city.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary tunnel mural that deterred graffiti for 5 years has been removed

The Jewish community is rocked by the incident according to Marvin Rotrand of B’nai Brith Canada.

Trending Now

In an open letter to the mayor, the organization called for the city to do more to honor and protect the city’s large Jewish community.

“We recommend a declaration to mark Yom Hashoah be inscribed on the April 18 City Council meeting,” the letter reads.

Read more: No immediate plans to remove graffiti covering Montreal’s Turcot Interchange

Story continues below advertisement

B’nai Birth claims incidents of hate targeting Jewish people in Montreal rose 20 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020 with a reported 36 incidents – the most in Canada.

Montreal police are investigating the incident.

Click to play video: '‘I don’t want you to be a loser’: Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers strong message to antisemites'
‘I don’t want you to be a loser’: Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers strong message to antisemites
RacismValerie PlanteGraffitisynagogueJewishAntisemitismANTHONY HOUSEFATHERMontreal Synagoguebagg street shulBagg Street Shul antisemitismerase hateMichael Kaplan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers