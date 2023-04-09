‘He is resilient’: Revelstoke, B.C. man missing for over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a month ago, a Revelstoke, B.C. man went up to his cabin to do some seasonal work, but never returned home.

His family and friends are growing more concerned as each day passes.

It was early March when 39-year-old Bradley James Cadden went up to Downie RV Resort near Revelstoke by himself, however, not long into his stay, he was reported missing.

“He was up there to fix up the cabin for the summer for the family. He was working on the cabin staying there. The cabin is 75 km north of Revelstoke so it’s no cell service,” said family friend Sheila Crombie.

With no reception in the area, Bradley’s wife, Brier didn’t expect to hear from him until the weekend, but when it passed and no contact was made, she realized that something might be wrong.

“She got someone to check on him on Monday the 13th. That’s when they realized he was nowhere to be found, but his truck, his phone and his wallet were all there,” said Crombie.

Bradley hasn’t been heard from since March 5th and is believed to have gone missing sometime between then and the 13th.

Since then Revelstoke RCMP, the family, and search and rescue crews have done extensive searches both on both the ground and from above.

Still, there has been no sign of Bradley. While there’s no confirmation of exactly what transpired the day he disappeared, the family believes it could’ve been when he went for a walk.

“Our theory is that he went for a walk to kill some time in the evening, he did that often he went for long walks and then maybe something happened,” Crombie said.

According to Crombie and Bradley’s wife, he has extensive survival skills, which leaves them with some optimism.

“The family does still have hope because he is resilient, he is physically healthy and he has worked in the bush all his life,” said Crombie.

As searches continue, there is also the expectation that as the large snowpack and ice in that area of Revelstoke melt and more leads will emerge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradley Cadden is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

Police describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 186 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The public can keep up with information on his case on Missing Bradley James Cadden or Find Brad Cadden on Facebook.