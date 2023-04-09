Menu

Sports

Michigan freshman from Ontario, Adam Fantilli, named Hobey Baker winner

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 9, 2023 10:41 am
Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, recognizing the top player in American college hockey.

The Minnesota-based Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced the award Friday.

Fantilli, of Nobleton, Ont., helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four this weekend in Tampa, Florida, where they lost to Quinnipiac in the NCAA semifinals. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft in late June.

Read more: Marner leads Maple Leafs over Canadiens

Fantilli played on the Wolverines’ power play, penalty kill, took big faceoffs, and was on the ice in all end-of-game situations. He led the NCAA with 65 points, tying for first in goals with 30 and fifth in assists at 35.

Story continues below advertisement

The other two finalists for the award were freshman Logan Cooley and sophomore Matthew Knies, both of top-seeded Minnesota. Knies was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2021 NHL draft.

Trending Now

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Adam Fantilli on his outstanding achievement, and we commend him for his dedication, skill, and passion for the sport,” the Hobey Baker Committee said in a statement.

The award is named for Hall of Famer Hobey Baker, who played college hockey at Princeton and died shortly after the First World War. He was considered the first American star in ice hockey.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

