Junior hockey: Vernon Vipers take 3-2 series lead against West Kelowna Warriors

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

PLAYOFFS: First round

Earlier this week, much to no one’s surprise, the Kelowna Rockets were erased from the league’s playoff picture.

The Seattle Thunderbirds, the top team in the Western Conference, made quick work of eliminating the Rockets, sweeping the first-round series 4-0.

The series ended on Wednesday night in Kelowna, when Seattle blanked the eighth-place Rockets 3-0 in Game 4.

Following the game, the two teams met for the traditional post-series handshake — arguably the greatest tradition in all of sports.

Story continues below advertisement

Most handshake lineups are somewhat quick, though there are exceptions, and this was one of them.

At the tail-end of Seattle’s lineup was former Rockets captain Colton Dach, who was traded to the T-Birds in early January. The 6-foot-4 centre took his time in talking to each of his former teammates, a respectful move that drew praise from the many fans in attendance.

The next night, Kamloops defeated Vancouver 5-4 in overtime to sweep that series 4-0.

2:48 North Vancouver hockey goalie entertaining thousands on Tiktok

Hosts of this year’s Memorial Cup, the Blazers outscored the Giants 24-5. In Thursday’s game, even though the Giants scored four times, they were outshot 67-35.

Both Seattle and Kamloops are now awaiting the winner of the other two series: Portland vs. Everett and Prince George vs. Tri-City.

Story continues below advertisement

Portland is up 3-1 over Everett while Prince George is leading Tri-City 3-2.

On the other side of the Rocky Mountains, the Saskatoon Blades have roared back after trailing 2-0 to take a 3-2 lead in their series against the Regina Pats.

And the Winnipeg Ice made short work of the Medicine Hat Tigers, winning 4-0, with Moose Jaw doing the same to Lethbridge.

2:12 Boulet family looks back on Humboldt bus crash 5 years later

Friday’s results

Saskatoon 4, Regina 2

(Saskatoon leads series 3-2)

Red Deer 6, Calgary 5 (OT)

(Red Deer wins series 4-1)

Everett 5, Portland 0

(Portland leads series 3-1)

Prince George 6, Tri-City 2

(Prince George leads series 3-2)

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Saskatoon at Regina, 6 p.m.

Everett at Portland, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s game (all times PT)

Story continues below advertisement

Tri-City at Prince George, 6 p.m.

2:12 John Shannon on the Jets: April 6

PLAYOFFS: First round

VERNON 2, WEST KELOWNA 1

At West Kelowna, Ethan Merner scored what stood up as the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Vipers edged the Warriors.

Reagan Milburn also scored for Vernon, which leads the best-of-seven series 3-2. Game 6 will take place in Vernon on Sunday evening.

Milburn opened the scoring at 8:12 of the first period, with Jaiden Moriello levelling the score for West Kelowna at 18:20 of the second. Merner’s game-winner came at 8:56 of the third.

Story continues below advertisement

Ethan David stopped 30 of 31 shots for the Vipers with Cayden Hamming turning aside 30 of 32 shots for the Warriors.

1:42 Fans relishing Regina Pats-Saskatoon Blades playoff series

Both teams were scoreless on the power play, with Vernon at 0-for-4 and West Kelowna at 0-for-3.

In other Interior Conference results from this week, Penticton beat Trail 5-1 on Wednesday to sweep that series 4-0. The defending-league champion Vees outscored the Smoke Eaters 28-9.

Also Wednesday, Salmon Arm beat Prince George 2-1 in double overtime to sweep that series 4-0.

2:22 WHL Playoffs – Game 4: Blades (4) vs Pats (3)

Friday’s results

Story continues below advertisement

Cranbrook 4, Wenatchee 2

(Wenatchee leads series 3-2)

Chilliwack 6, Coquitlam 5 (OT)

(Chilliwack wins series 4-1)

Saturday’s game (all times PT)

Nanaimo at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

(Nanaimo leads series 3-2)

Sunday’s games (all times PT)

West Kelowna at Vernon, 6 p.m.

Cranbrook at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.

1:22 WHL has no plans to change rules on fighting

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS: League championship

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s games (all times PT)

Princeton at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

(Princeton leads series 3-2)

Sunday’s games (all times PT)

Story continues below advertisement