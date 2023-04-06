City crews working to fill tens of thousands of potholes across Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Pothole repair season is well underway in Hamilton, following another destructive winter of freeze and thaw cycles.

The city’s manager of roadway maintenance says crews have already filled about 30,000 potholes this year, mostly on high-priority routes like the Lincoln Alexander Expressway, which are being monitored for weather damage up to three times each week.

Peter Sniuolis says crews are running slightly behind last year’s pace, but he adds that “by the end of the year, we should be approximately where we landed last year, which was 90,000 potholes.”

Residents and motorists can report potholes by calling 905-546-CITY.

Sniuolis says all requests are logged into the system and dealt with as soon as possible on lower-priority roadways.

In the case of a court or crescent, for example, he says the city’s “requirement is to have that repaired within 30 days, but typically we do get to those sooner than that.”

On a daily basis, Sniuolis notes that the public works department has about 15 work crews out working on pavement repairs at this time of year.

He says the requests are logged and prioritized, with a goal of responding to all of them within 30 days.