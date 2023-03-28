CAA launches worst roads campaign, Hamilton’s Barton Street topped list last time

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is hoping Barton Street East will shake off it’s gloomy reputation when the 2023 edition of the CAA’s Worst Roads list is released in May.

Voting started Tuesday to identify the most horrendous streets across Ontario as part of their yearly worst roads campaign, now in it’s 20th year.

After debuting on the provincial top 10 list in 2019, Barton Street East took the top spot in 2022 for it’s plethora of potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement.

“Lots of commentary, lots of people who were frustrated about it,” Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president with CAA’s government and community relations recalls.

“Shortly after we revealed our results, city council dedicated millions of dollars to start repairs in 2022.”

Last June, the City of Hamilton announced a multi-year, multi-phase reconstruction of the beleaguered Hamilton roadway with work starting late last year.

A $9 million reconstruction will see Barton between Parkdale Avenue and Talbot Street upgraded in 2023.

The improvements, expected to finish later this year, will include road work, reconstructed sidewalks, pedestrian crossovers and a multi-use path.

Other segments of Barton, including Wentworth Street to Sherman Avenue, Sherman Avenue to Ottawa Street, and Ottawa Street to Kenilworth Avenue will be prioritized for scheduled improvements in the coming years.

Here are the Top 10 Worst Roads (in order) for 2022 in Ontario:

1. Barton Street East, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. Barker Street, Prince Edward County

4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

5. Carling Avenue, Ottawa

6. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto

7. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto

8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

9. Bronson Avenue, Ottawa

10. Queen Street, Kingston

CAA is expected to partner with the Ontario Road Builders’ Association to verify and compile a list of the top 10 worst roads in the province, as well as the top five worst roads regionally.

Votes for the CAA campaign can be made until April 21 by visiting the CAA website.