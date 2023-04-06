One person rescued from early morning fire at Vernon, B.C., apartment

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rescued Thursday morning from an apartment fire in Vernon, B.C., that officials believe started accidentally.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to the building in the 3900 block of 29th Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke pouring from the bedroom window of a single suite.

In a press release, officials said that one person from that suite was already outside when crews arrived but another remained inside the room. Firefighters helped evacuate the second tenant while the fire was knocked down and extinguished.

The fire was contained to the single suite, which suffered smoke and fire damage. Paramedics took one person to hospital. Other tenants were helped by Emergency Support Services with emergency shelter.

While the firefight was a success, deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink said the response could have been quicker.

“Unfortunately, an incorrect address was provided to dispatch when the call first came in this morning, which meant crews had to search for the location. This added about an extra minute to the response time,” Hofsink said.

“It was a good reminder for residents and visitors to know the address of where they’re staying at all times, in case an emergency should happen and they need to call for help.”

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene approximately an hour after arrival.