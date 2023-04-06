Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested, drugs seized after traffic stop by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2023 3:53 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs during a traffic stop in the Fenelon Falls area on March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seized drugs during a traffic stop in the Fenelon Falls area on March 31, 2023. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Fenelon Falls, Ont., residents face drug trafficking charges after a routine traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes in late March.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on March 31 while on patrol in Fenelon Falls, an OPP vehicle equipped with automated licence plate recognition received an alert for a vehicle associated with a currently suspended driver.

Read more: 1 arrested after Peterborough, Ont. police seize drugs, loaded handgun

OPP say the officer conducted a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle, which led to the seizure of a quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine and other opioids.

The 39-year-old male driver and a 33-year-0ld female passenger, both from Fenelon Falls, Ont., were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County OPP launch licence plate recognition technology'
Peterborough County OPP launch licence plate recognition technology

Each was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking. The man was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order and four counts of driving while prohibited.

Trending Now

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay, Ont., on April 20. The woman’s court date is April 12.

More on Crime
Opioid CrisisKawartha LakesDrug TraffickingOpioidsCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPFenelon Fallsautomated licence plate recognition
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers