2 arrested, drugs seized after traffic stop by City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two Fenelon Falls, Ont., residents face drug trafficking charges after a routine traffic stop in the City of Kawartha Lakes in late March.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, on March 31 while on patrol in Fenelon Falls, an OPP vehicle equipped with automated licence plate recognition received an alert for a vehicle associated with a currently suspended driver.

OPP say the officer conducted a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle, which led to the seizure of a quantity of drugs suspected to be cocaine and other opioids.

The 39-year-old male driver and a 33-year-0ld female passenger, both from Fenelon Falls, Ont., were arrested.

Each was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking. The man was additionally charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order and four counts of driving while prohibited.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay, Ont., on April 20. The woman’s court date is April 12.