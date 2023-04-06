Flight simulator at Sask. Polytechnic propels student learning to new heights

Send this page to someone via email

A simulator at Saskatoon’s Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus is helping aviation students propel their learning forward with a new way to practice their skills.

The $300,000 flight simulator, shipped from France in August 2022, allows students to sit inside and practice flight maneuvers in a safe environment, all while using the real controls found in an airplane.

“You can feel the speed, you can feel the different kinds of winds. It is super immersive. It’s almost like a million-dollar VR headset,” said first-year student Finlay Hart.

Hart just earned his private pilot’s licence and spends as many hours in the simulator as he can.

He is working to fulfill the 200 required hours for a commercial pilot’s licence.

“I would say the biggest difference is when you are flying a real plane, you have that thrill of flying, right? You know you are actually up there.”

Program head Reid Willison said the simulators have come a long way since he was trained.

“When I first started, the simulators were more of a desktop simulator, similar to what we would see just with a Microsoft simulator. It would be very basic with a control yolk and some pedals,” Willison said.

The new simulator allows students to work on muscle memory, emergency procedures and air traffic controls.

“Now, we have moved into a full cockpit with the instruments, so the technology is increasing very fast. Even in the aircraft we fly, the technology is very rapid…. It’s just increased the level of safety that much more.”

The program is hoping to bring in another simulator.

“Those things are in the works, and we hope someday we can make that announcement, but this simulator has been really helpful for us and our flight training.”

There is a global shortage of pilots in the industry right now, but it makes things easier on new pilots.

“When you come out and graduate, you have little bit more of a possibility of getting a good high-end job than you might have 10 years ago,” explained Hart.

Sask. Polytechnic is hoping to be part of the solution to the pilot shortage by turning out top-notch graduates and placing them directly into the industry.

“If you put your full commitment into it, you will get a lot out of it,” said Hart.

“Building good relationships and keeping a good attitude is really what it is all about.”