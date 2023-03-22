Post-secondary education sees no funding increase in year 3 of 4-year deal: Saskatchewan budget

Send this page to someone via email

As part of the 2023-2024 budget, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing a total of $697.4 million toward post-secondary education in the province.

The 2023-24 budget represents the third year of a four-year funding agreement with post-secondary institutions and the province.

The budget does not, however, include any increases in funding for post-secondary institutions.

The four-year funding agreement outlined a two per cent increase in funding for both years one and two of the deal but no increases in years three and four.

“Post-secondary institutions are receiving $697.4 million in operating and capital grants including $432 million for the University of Regina, University of Saskatchewan and federated and affiliated colleges,” Saskatchewan finance minister, Donna Harpauer said.

The lack of new investment comes at a time when some at the University of Regina are calling for help as the school faces a budget crisis.

In a recent interview with Global News, Britt Hall, the faculty association president at the U of R, expressed her concerns about the school’s budget and the difficult circumstances it finds itself in.

Hall said the university is preparing for a five to seven per cent cut in each of the next three years because of damage done over the course of the pandemic and an inability to recover in terms of revenues and tuition. Challenges are in large part due to the lack of international enrolment since COVID-19 was first discovered.

To help combat the cuts, Hall said all faculty units have been asked to find savings of up to seven per cent.

Ahead of the budget release, the Sask. NDP was hoping the province would revisit the funding agreement with the school.

Advanced education minister Gord Wyant has expressed hesitation towards revisiting the current funding agreement with the U of R but said he would be in communication with the university as it finalizes its budget in the coming weeks.

“There are certainly some issues at the University of Regina but we are confident through conversations with the president and leadership team that we will meet those financial challenges.”

On March 22, when the budget was announced, no increased funding was included.

For University of Regina president Jeff Keshen however, the budget was exactly what they planned for.

Keshen noted the amount of support they have received form the government in terms of specialty programing support and funding.

“Like a lot of institutions coming out of the pandemic there has been some challenges, but I am really pleased with the trajectory,” Keshen explained. “Our enrollment is really starting to pick up and recover out of the pandemic. In winter of 2023, we have received a record number of international students in the history of the University.”

He said the recruitment of international students in the winter term alone has led to over $4 million in new revenue for the university.

The University of Saskatchewan has not had the same vocal call for support after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Saskatchewan Student’s Union (USSU) said they have been in talks with the government about students needs, and now that the budget has been released, will continue to address where they feel it fell short.

“We hope to see students included more into the conversations around funding with the Ministry of Advanced Education and an increase to dedicated supports for Indigenous and International students,” said Abhineet Goswami, the USSU president.

For other post-secondary institutions, the budget outlines $171.1 million in funding for Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies and the Dumont Technical Institute.

Budget items of $35.6 million for Saskatchewan’s Regional Colleges and $58.9 million for capital projects and preventative maintenance and renewal has also been outlined.

Finally, the budget includes $47.0 million for student supports, a 24.0 per cent increase from the 2022-23 budget.

The 2023-24 budget includes $6.0 million for design and planning work for Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s campus renewal project in Saskatoon, $8.7 million for an electrical infrastructure upgrade project at the University of Saskatchewan and $4.0 million for renovations at the University of Saskatchewan’s Dental Clinic.