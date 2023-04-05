Edmonton man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Westmount death

Police have charged a 32-year-old man in the death of a woman this weekend in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood.
The woman, who has been identified as 27-year-old Lauren Jarvis, was found in a residence at 10919 122 St. in central Edmonton on Sunday.
An autopsy revealed she died by asphyxiation, marking her death a homicide.
Ryan Farrell has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Jarvis’ death.
Farrell and Jarvis both lived in the duplex on 122 Street in different suites, but “were not well acquainted,” police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
