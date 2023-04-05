Menu

Crime

Edmonton man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Westmount death

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 6:36 pm
Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigating the death of a woman at 10919 122 Street in the Westmount neighbourhood on Monday, April 3, 2023. Global News
Police have charged a 32-year-old man in the death of a woman this weekend in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood.

The woman, who has been identified as 27-year-old Lauren Jarvis, was found in a residence at 10919 122 St. in central Edmonton on Sunday.

An autopsy revealed she died by asphyxiation, marking her death a homicide.

Police investigating suspicious death of woman in central Edmonton's Westmount area

Ryan Farrell has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Jarvis’ death.

Trending Now

Farrell and Jarvis both lived in the duplex on 122 Street in different suites, but “were not well acquainted,” police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

CrimeHomicideEdmonton crimeSecond Degree MurderWestmountStrangulationasphyxiationCentral Edmonton homicide
