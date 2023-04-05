Burnaby man charged with 9 sexual offences against a child

A Burnaby, B.C. man has been charged with nine sexual offences involving a child, after reportedly meeting online and later, in person.

Adam Woolacott, 39, faces five counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, two counts of inviting, counselling or inciting a child to touch a person for a sexual purpose, one count of child-luring, and one count of making sexually-explicit material available to a child.

He is not in custody, but has been released on strict court-ordered conditions that include not having a romantic or platonic relationship with anyone who has access to or cares for a child under 16, not communicating with or being in the presence of children, and not engaging in activity that could expose him to children.

Woolacott is also subject to a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and has been ordered not to wear costume masks in public places or access social media and the Internet for anything but work. He is forbidden from entering parks, libraries, pools, community and daycare centres, and school grounds.

“Woolacott has been known to have an active digital presence, including in some communities which may attract both children and adults through shared interests,” said Cpl. Michelle Hurtubise in a Wednesday news release.

“We want the public to be aware of these charges and the ongoing conditions for Adam Woolacott, who is known to use his real name and screen names online. As with any situation, please use caution with those you are interacting with both online and in person.”

Woolacott was charged on March 9 after an investigation that began on March 3 with allegations about a man and a child interacting online. Anyone who sees him breaking his conditions is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-7480.