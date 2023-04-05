Homicide investigation opened after body found in Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Prince George, B.C., have opened a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in suspicious circumstances, police said.

On April 1, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Quince Street for someone in medical distress.

Officers then found the man’s body at the residence, police said.

Evidence collected at the scene indicates the death is suspicious in nature, according to police. It is the fourth homicide of 2023 in Prince George.

“Investigators have determined the suspicious death reported on March 7, 2023, is also a homicide and that all four are related to the drug subculture in Prince George,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Though the violence has been directed towards individuals who are a part of this subculture, we are advising the public that those responsible for these crimes are violent and do not hold public safety in any regard.”

Prince George RCMP said they are working closely with the province’s lead anti-gang agency, the combined forces special enforcement unit.

Police have not provided any details regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information, including dash camera or CCTV footage in the 2200 block area of Quince Street, is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Police are urging the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and to report any suspicious behaviour to the RCMP.