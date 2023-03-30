Menu

Share

Crime

BC RCMP seek 2 men wanted on gun charges and other crimes

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 30, 2023 10:53 am
BC RCMP officials are looking to arrest two wanted men, Jason Kyle Wolfe (left) and Ryan Timothy Chiappe (right). View image in full screen
BC RCMP officials are looking to arrest two wanted men, Jason Kyle Wolfe (left) and Ryan Timothy Chiappe (right). RCMP
RCMP officers in B.C. are searching for two men who are both wanted for gun-related charges and other crimes.

Kamloops RCMP and Prince George RCMP have both turned to the public for help in locating the men.

Read more: Victoria police seek repeat offender arrested in Port Alberni earlier this month

In Prince George , Mounties are looking for Ryan Timothy Chaippe, 44, who is wanted for multiple firearm offences as well as possession of stolen property and breaching release orders.

He is described as standing five feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of the word “Braydon” and a samurai, a tattoo of a rose on his right hand, the words “strength, honour and fortune favours the brave” on his right arm, and a tattoo on his right forearm if a cross with a skull and the word “Chiappe.”

Ryan Chaippe
A photo of Ryan Chaippe given by Prince George RCMP. RCMP

“Ryan Timothy Chiappe should be considered violent and should not be approached,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“If you locate him, call your local police immediately.”

Prince George RCMP can be reached at 250-561-3300.

Read more: B.C. warrant issued for Coquitlam man wanted on assault, animal abuse charges

In Kamloops, Mounties are looking for Jason Kyle Wolfe.

Wolfe, 34, is wanted on warrants related to charges for carrying a concealed weapon, possessing weapons, forging a credit card and dealing identity documents.

Jason Wolfe
A photo from Kamloops RCMP of Jason Kyle Wolfe. RCMP

Police describe Wolfe as standing five feet eight inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. He has a “KW” tattoo on his left forearm, a skull and staff on his right forearm, “life goes on” on his left forearm and a bird tattoo on his left arm.

The Kamloops RCMP detachment says that if anyone has seen Wolfe or knows where he is, they can call police at 250-828-3000.

