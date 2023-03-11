B.C. warrant issued for Coquitlam man wanted on assault, animal abuse charges

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. warrant has been issued for a man wanted on charges including assault and abusing an animal.

Coquitlam RCMP was called to an apartment near Coquitlam Centre around 12:30 a.m. on March 4 for a report of an assault.

Police said a woman and her dog had been attacked by the woman’s partner, who then ran from the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog also was also treated for minor injuries.

Four days later, on March 8, the B.C. Prosecution Service laid four charges against 24-year-old Austin Durocher.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Durocher as well, who is charged with assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal, and uttering threats.

“Our investigators are working diligently to locate Austin Durocher and arrest him for his outstanding warrants,” said Coquitlam RCMP Sgt. Karrie Ellis.

“Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding Austin’s whereabouts to contact the Coquitlam RCMP and quote file 2023-5765. Due to the severity of the offences, police are asking the public to not approach Austin if he is located and to contact Police immediately.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact them at 604-945-1550 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from Canadian Press.