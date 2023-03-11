Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Crime

B.C. warrant issued for Coquitlam man wanted on assault, animal abuse charges

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 11, 2023 3:41 pm
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Austin Durocher. View image in full screen
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Austin Durocher. RCMP
A B.C. warrant has been issued for a man wanted on charges including assault and abusing an animal.

Coquitlam RCMP was called to an apartment near Coquitlam Centre around 12:30 a.m. on March 4 for a report of an assault.

Police said a woman and her dog had been attacked by the woman’s partner, who then ran from the scene.

A recent photo of Austin Durocher, released by Coquitlam RCMP. View image in full screen
A recent photo of Austin Durocher, released by Coquitlam RCMP. RCMP

Read more: Have you seen Andrea McIntyre? RCMP say missing Coquitlam woman at high risk

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the dog also was also treated for minor injuries.

Four days later, on March 8, the B.C. Prosecution Service laid four charges against 24-year-old Austin Durocher.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for Durocher as well, who is charged with assault, assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to an animal, and uttering threats.

Read more: Coquitlam RCMP vehicle rammed during botched break-in, suspects at large

“Our investigators are working diligently to locate Austin Durocher and arrest him for his outstanding warrants,” said Coquitlam RCMP Sgt. Karrie Ellis.

“Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding Austin’s whereabouts to contact the Coquitlam RCMP and quote file 2023-5765. Due to the severity of the offences, police are asking the public to not approach Austin if he is located and to contact Police immediately.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact them at 604-945-1550 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: The search for two of BC’s most wanted.'
Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: The search for two of BC’s most wanted.

—With files from Canadian Press.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

