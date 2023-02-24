Coquitlam, B.C. man charged with assaulting media member at 2022 Surrey border protest

Send this page to someone via email

Police investigators in Surrey, B.C., have announced charges have been laid in relation to an assault of a member of the media which took place at a Pacific Highway border protest in February last year.

On Feb. 19, 2022, during a protest near 8 Avenue and 176 Street in Surrey, a camera operator who was filming the crowd was reportedly assaulted, according to police.

Surrey RCMP’s serious crime unit took over the file and officials said through an extensive 12-month investigation were able to identify and, subsequently, charge a suspect.

On Feb. 15, 2023, 56-year-old Vojislav Zmukic of Coquitlam was charged with assault. Zmukic was later arrested and released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled for next month.

“These kinds of acts of aggression and intimidation towards media, or any member of the public, are simply unacceptable,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko previously said last year.

“While it is not always safe for our officers to take immediate enforcement action at the time of the alleged offences based on the size of the crowd of protesters, these incidents will be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.”

⚠️WARNING: Profane language. My camera operator and I get swarmed by protesters and followed — after an interview with police media relations. Officers escort us to our vehicle after we receive verbal threats. #bcpoli #TruckerConvoy pic.twitter.com/280fzoq2UD — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) February 19, 2022

Global News crews were present at the protest on Feb. 19 and witnessed crowds displaying aggressive behaviour. Police at the scene did have to step in to ensure reporters could safely access their vehicles.

The protests were centred around COVID-19 vaccines and mandates, with many protesters chanting and calling for freedom. They were seen comparing provincial mandates to tyranny and communism.

— with files from Simon Little