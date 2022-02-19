Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Convoy protesters head back to Surrey, B.C. border crossing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 12:58 pm
A line of police faces off with protesters at the Pacific Highway border crossing during a previous demonstration on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A line of police faces off with protesters at the Pacific Highway border crossing during a previous demonstration on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Global News

Protesters opposed to COVID-19 measures scheduled another vehicle convoy to the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.

Demonstrators met in Chilliwack Saturday morning, then convoyed on Highway 1 with a destination of Highway 15 and 8th Avenue, the key entry point to the truck crossing.

Surrey RCMP said the border remained open and accessible to the public, but that officers would be conducting check stops and may divert non-local vehicles.

“Check stops are in place on all routes providing access to the Pacific Highway Border crossing,” RCMP said in a media release.

“Police are recommending that cross-border travelers and commercial vehicle traffic use alternate border crossings.”

Read more: 12 protesters arrested at B.C. border trucker protest as police move in

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by a group called “community over convoys” was scheduled at Renfrew and Hastings streets in Vancouver “to show the departing convoy they aren’t welcome.”

Click to play video: '12 people arrested as police clear protest blockades at Pacific Highway border crossing' 12 people arrested as police clear protest blockades at Pacific Highway border crossing
12 people arrested as police clear protest blockades at Pacific Highway border crossing

It will be the second time anti-vaccine mandate protesters have targeted the Pacific Highway crossing.

Trending Stories

A similar convoy descended on Highway 15 last week, shutting the border crossing for several days before police arrested a dozen people.

Saturday’s protests come as police in Ottawa continue to clear an entrenched demonstration that law enforcement and municipal, provincial and federal officials have all dubbed “unlawful.” More than 100 people have been arrested so far.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest 47 amid push to clear ‘assaultive’ convoy blockade

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the extraordinary step of invoking the never-before-used Emergencies Act, giving police and financial regulators exceptional powers to deal with the protest and blockades that have stretched across the country for weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

If MPs do not vote to approve the act on Monday, the emergency powers will expire.

Click to play video: 'Dozens arrested as police clearing the streets of Ottawa' Dozens arrested as police clearing the streets of Ottawa
Dozens arrested as police clearing the streets of Ottawa
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagFreedom Convoy tagVaccine Mandate tagConvoy tagAnti-Vaccine tagTruck Convoy taganti-vaxx tagcovid protest tagconvoy protest tagcovid mandate tagvehicle convoy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers